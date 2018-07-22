Josh Navidi: Blues back-row targets autumn return from injury

Navidi had to wait four years between his first call-up, 2013, and his second, 2017.

Cardiff Blues and Wales flanker Josh Navidi hopes to return from his shoulder injury in September.

The 27-year-old was taken off after six minutes of the Blues' Challenge Cup final win against Gloucester in May.

Navidi has not featured since the final and missed Wales' summer tour matches against South Africa and Argentina.

"Hopefully I'll get a bit of strength in it and just miss a couple games at the start of the season, mid-September being the target," said Navidi.

"It's coming along nicely so I'm where I need to be at."

Open-side competition

Navidi will be hoping to be in contention for Wales' autumn internationals in November in the knowledge competition for places will be fierce.

Even with the announcement of Sam Warburton's retirement, Navidi will still be competing with Blues team-mate Ellis Jenkins, Justin Tipuric, James Davies, Ollie Griffiths and Thomas Young for the number seven jersey.

And competition for places is also strong at the Blues, however Navidi says that only shows how far much they have progressed in recent seasons.

"It shows where we are as a region so hopefully we can push on and progress from last year," he added.

"You need the strength in depth to compete and I feel like we have it, plus the signings we have made were in the positions we needed."