Rugby World Cup Sevens: Wales' Tom Williams injured after incident

Wales Sevens lost 35-0 against host USA to set up the clash against Samoa

Wales' Tom Williams missed the Rugby World Cup Sevens final day through injury after an altercation with a Samoan player.

The incident arose in the tunnel after Wales' 24-19 win in San Francisco.

A Welsh Rugby Union statement said Samoa have "provisionally suspended one of their players."

"After medical assessment relating to the incident, Tom Williams was ruled out of the match against Ireland," the statement added.

The WRU say no Welsh player is facing any sanctions for the incident and confirmed World Rugby will investigate the issue.

A World Rugby statement read: "We can confirm a Samoa player has been provisionally suspended from Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 following an initial investigation into an alleged incident in the tunnel area after a match between Samoa and Wales at AT&T Park on Saturday.

"The alleged behaviour is not aligned with the sport's values and the excellent spirit in which this competition has been played by the 40 participating teams.

"World Rugby has instigated an investigation and the Samoa player will remain provisionally suspended until the final conclusion of that process."

Wales were defeated by Ireland 27-12 in the Challenge Cup semi-final on the final day.

Gareth Williams side will be only able to finish a highest position of 11th when they play Canada in their last game.