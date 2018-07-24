Neath name King to replace Jones while Paul James joins as forwards coach

Paul James was a Neath player before joining Ospreys when they were formed in 2003

Welsh Premiership club Neath have named Simon King as their new head coach to replace Russia coach-elect Lyn Jones.

He will have former Wales prop Paul James as forwards coach with James continuing to play for Ospreys.

Former Ospreys and Dragons boss Jones has been nominated by Russia as their preferred option as new coach.

That move needs World Rugby ratification because of the funding the game's global governors give to Russian rugby.

King coached Neath rivals Aberavon for seven seasons from 2007 before taking over at Cardiff RFC.

He has also worked with Wales' age-grade teams.

James helped coach Neath towards the end of 2016-17 and continues alongside backs coach Paul Williams.

The announcement came after businessman owner Mike Cuddy pledged his commitment to the Welsh All Blacks following his construction firm going into administration.