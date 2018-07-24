Lions centre Jonathan Davies hopes for Wales place alongside flanker brother

Jonathan Davies and James Davies celebrate Scarlets' Pro14 title win in 2017

Centre Jonathan Davies aims to come back from the most "difficult" injury he has suffered to play for Wales in the World Cup with his brother James.

The 2017 British and Irish Lions man of the series has been out with a foot injury since November.

His younger brother James, an Olympic silver medallist, has won his first Wales cap since and Davies hopes they will wear the red jersey together.

"That would top anything I have done in rugby," said Davies.

Davies has played six successive Lions Tests over two unbeaten series in Australia and New Zealand, won a Grand Slam and Six Nations title and reached a World Cup semi-final in 2011.

Despite that list of honours, he ranks potential international selection alongside his brother as a career pinnacle.

"James has done extremely well, he has taken his opportunity," said Davies, who has won 65 Wales caps compared to his younger brother's three.

"We both understand each of us have a lot of work to do to get to that point of playing for Wales together.

"It would be a very proud day for us as a family, I could not think of anything better."

First Davies has to return to action after targeting the start of the season with his region Scarlets.

The 30-year-old broke two metatarsals and tore a ligament playing against Australia, needing a plate and five screws inserted into his foot.

"It was difficult, the worst injury I have had," Davies said.

"When I knew I was going to be out for a long period I was disappointed but was able to handle that a lot better.

"When I tore my ACL when I was 18 I thought the world was going to end. You can cope with things better now but it is still tough."

Davies says he is unsure about how long it will take to hit his best form after the best part of a year out.

"You won't know that until your first game. I have been able to get my body in good shape, rest up and I am excited," he said.

"I want to push myself to where I was beforehand. It is going to be down to my hard work."

Following the 2019 World Cup, Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac will take over from Warren Gatland as Wales boss and the appointment has Davies' backing.

"Wayne will be a very good coach, hopefully he will keep picking me!" Davies said.

"He has been extremely successful since he has been here, developing a winning culture and mentality amongst us. That's what you need as a coach at international level."