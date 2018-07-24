Nick Easter: Harlequins stalwart leaves defence coach post

Nick Easter played 281 games for Harlequins in a 12-year stint as a player

Harlequins stalwart Nick Easter has left his defence coach role "for personal reasons", ending a 14-year association with the Premiership club.

Back-row forward Easter played 281 games for Quins during 12 seasons as a player, and won 54 caps for England, taking part in three World Cups.

The 39-year-old made the transition to the coaching staff after his retirement in 2016, working under John Kingston.

Kingston left at the end of the season, and was replaced by Paul Gustard.

"Transferring his playing knowledge to coaching very well he was a popular and dedicated member of the team," a Quins statement said.

"Harlequins would like to thank Nick for his contribution, innovation and hard work in this role and wish him well in his promising coaching career."