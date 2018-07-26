Scottish Rugby increase contracted female players to eight

Scotland lost four of their five Six Nations matches this season

Scottish Rugby has more than doubled their number of contracted female players, awarding eight new deals.

Jade Konkel, Chloe Rollie and Lisa Thomson continue to receive funding from the governing body.

And they are joined by fellow internationals Sarah Bonar, Megan Kennedy, Lisa Martin, Helen Nelson and Lana Skeldon.

The deals are central to Scottish Rugby's goal of securing qualification for Women's Rugby World Cup 2021.

"These contracts are about providing a flexible, athlete-centred approach that works for each individual and their ambitions in rugby and beyond," said Scottish Rugby's head of women & girls rugby, Gemma Fay.

"Having players training and playing in a more competitive environment, more often, can only be good for Scotland Women and the women's game more broadly."

Scotland's 'super eight' full-time women

Sarah Bonar, 23, second-row (Loughborough Lightning) - 11 caps

Megan Kennedy, 22, prop (Stirling County) - 5 caps

Jade Konkel, 24, back-row (Harlequins) - 32 caps

Lisa Martin, 28, fly-half/centre (Lille Métropole RC Villeneuvois) - 41 caps

Helen Nelson, 24, centre (Montpellier) - 14 caps

Chloe Rollie, 23, full-back (Lille Métropole RC Villeneuvois) - 22 caps

Lana Skeldon, 24, hooker (Watsonians) - 26 caps

Lisa Thomson, 20, centre (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks) - 16 caps