Ellis Jenkins: Wales flanker Jenkins handed Cardiff Blues captaincy

Ellis Jenkins has been confirmed as Cardiff Blues captain for next season.

The 25-year-old skippered the Welsh region in the final of last season's European Challenge Cup final as they beat Gloucester and takes over the role full time from prop Gethin Jenkins.

The flanker also co-captained Wales on their unbeaten summer tour against South Africa and Argentina.

"Ellis is one of the outstanding leaders within our group," Blues head coach John Mulvihill said.

"He leads by example on and off the pitch and that has earned the trust and respect of the entire squad."