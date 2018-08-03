BBC Wales to show live Principality Premiership rugby games

Merthyr won the 2017-18 Principality Welsh Premiership

Principality Premiership rugby games will be live next season on BBC Wales.

Matches from the 2018-19 campaign will be shown on Friday evenings on BBC Two Wales and the BBC Sport website.

Ebbw Vale against Aberavon will kick off the coverage on 7 September, which will include festive derby matches on Boxing Day and New Year's Day while Scrum V on Sunday will show highlights.

"The revamped Premiership will be an exciting competition," BBC Cymru Wales Head of Sport Geoff Williams said.

"This season, there is certain to be a significant amount of jeopardy and rivalry among the sides vying to be the best club side in Wales, and BBC Wales will be there to bring our audience all the drama from the touchline.

"Friday night rugby on the BBC has been a staple part of the sporting diet in Wales for many years and rugby fans will be delighted to see it continue."

The Premiership is to be cut back from 16 to 12 clubs at the end of the 2018-19 season, with promotion and relegation from the Championship being reintroduced.

With so much riding on next season the division promises to be the most exciting for years.

There will be home and away league games plus four teams contesting end of season play-offs.

Welsh Rugby Union head of performance, Geraint John, said: "This a great opportunity for all of the Premiership clubs to demonstrate their quality at the top end of club rugby in Wales.

"Collectively there is a great history running through the clubs and... the chance to play in front of a new televised audience is an exciting prospect for all concerned."