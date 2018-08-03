Paul Lasike: Harlequins sign USA international from Utah Warriors

Paul Lasike played at fullback for NFL side Chicago Bears between 2015 and 2016

Harlequins have signed USA international centre Paul Lasike from Major League Rugby side Utah Warriors.

The 28-year-old formerly played American football as a fullback for NFL side Chicago Bears before switching to rugby union with the Warriors in 2017.

Lasike has since made six international appearances for the USA Eagles and captained the Warriors in 2018.

"It was an honour to be asked to join such a prestigious club and I am delighted to be joining," he said.

"I did my own research about the club and I asked a couple of my friends on the US team about the Harlequins and they said, 'Grab the bull by both horns and take it!' So I did.

"It is an exciting, awesome opportunity and now we have the next month to get prepared for the start of the season. I can't wait."

After three seasons in the NFL, during which he was also under contract with the Arizona Cardinals, Lasike went on to represent the USA in rugby union and featured in their 30-29 win against Scotland in June.

"I am thankful for the cooperation of the MLR and Utah Warriors for allowing Paul the opportunity to develop his game, challenge himself and give Paul and his family new experiences to enjoy," Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard said.