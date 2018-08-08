Aled Davies: Wales scrum-half aims to fill Ospreys void left by Rhys Webb

Aled Davies has played 11 Tests for Wales

Ospreys' new scrum-half Aled Davies is hoping to fill the void left by British and Irish Lion Rhys Webb after his move to Toulon.

Wales international Davies joined from the Scarlets and aims to help them become "the best club" in Europe.

"Rhys is an outstanding player with loads of experience who has moved onto a big club," said Davies.

"Hopefully I can fill his shoes or do even better."

Davies admits he was frustrated at the Scarlets having to act as deputy to fellow Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies.

"It was frustrating (at the Scarlets) because you want to play in the big games and occasions regularly.

"That was a big attraction coming here (to the Ospreys).

"It was the opportunity to play and I wasn't playing much in the last year or so.

"The Ospreys is a great club which needs to get back to the top of Welsh rugby. They have been at the top of Welsh rugby apart from the last couple of seasons.

"We want to come back to become the best club in Wales and then hopefully Europe."

Tomos Williams and Aled Davies following the victory over South Africa in Washington DC in June 2018

Davies, 26, was involved in Wales' summer tour after being a replacement in the first two games and starting the final victory over Argentina.

All three scrum-halves were given starts by Warren Gatland with Gareth Davies and Cardiff Blues' Tomos Williams also impressing.

This trio are in pole position for next year's World Cup in Japan with Webb unavailable for selection following his club move to France.

"I was pleased with the tour," said Davies.

"It was important all three scrum-halves were involved with the World Cup just around the corner.

"Everyone had an opportunity and exposure to the level of international rugby."