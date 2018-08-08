Ryan Elias: 'Apprentice' hooker happy with Scarlets and Wales role

Scarlets and Wales team-mates Ken Owens and Ryan Elias

Wales hooker Ryan Elias says he has not considered leaving the Scarlets in order to boost his international ambitions.

The 23-year-old is battling with British and Irish Lions hooker Ken Owens for Scarlets and Wales starting spots.

"It's definitely a plus," said Elias.

"Ken is one of the best hookers in the world, a British and Irish Lion and a good leader, so you are learning from the best."

Elias has proved an able deputy to Owens but is looking long-term to be the number one hooker for region and country.

"We are both from Carmarthen and went to the same school and the same rugby club," said Elias.

"He calls me his apprentice. It's good to learn off him. He has a lot of time for me and I have a lot of time for him, there's a respect there.

"I'm happy at the Scarlets and, the way things are going, I think it works. Hopefully, I'll get a bit more game-time this year and some bigger games.

"Hopefully, it'll be a case of change of guard when he wants to retire or whatever, and I'll take his place. That's the plan."

Winning try-scorer Ryan Elias was making just his third Wales appearance when he crossed against South Africa

With Owens in the commentary box as he rested from the 2017 Lions tour, Elias and Dragons hooker Elliott Dee impressed on the summer tour in three Wales victories over South Africa and Argentina.

Elias was a replacement in the opening two matches and scored the winning try against South Africa in Washington DC.

"It was a bit of a poacher's try," said Elias.

"Tom Williams, our scrum-half, made a dart and managed to get his hand on the ball for the charge-down. I was lucky to be there, so I pounced on it.

"I'll be telling my grandkids I ran the length of the pitch and chipped the full-back."

It was an eventful game for Elias who also managed to break his own nose.

"It was quite funny," he said.

"I went for a counter-ruck and that was like running into a brick wall.

Ryan Elias (left) showing the scars of battle and Cory Hill after beating South Africa in June 2018

"So I ended up folding like a cardboard box, with my knee coming through and hitting me right in the nose.

"It wasn't good but it's back straight now, the doctor did a good job."

Elias won his fifth cap against the Pumas in the second Test where he came up against home captain Agustin Creevy, who was not too happy about the 30-12 defeat inflicted by Wales.

"I went into the Argentina changing room as I wanted to swap jerseys with him," said Elias.

"But he was in the shower and I don't think he was too pleased with the result, a week after losing the first Test.

"I don't think he was too pleased with how everything went, so I guess he brushed me aside, which is fair enough.

"But he's a brilliant player. It was good to go up against him and test myself against one of the best."