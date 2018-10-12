London French 'could disappear because of Brexit impact'

London French was formed in 1959 by French students in the city

A 59-year-old London rugby club say they are fighting for their survival because of "the negative impact Brexit may have".

London French say they have lost around half of their registered players since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

Many have returned to France and the Hertfordshire/Middlesex 2 league club have been unable to replace them.

"If we don't get new players, we will really struggle to carry on," said executive chairman Stephane Redon.

Data from the Office of National Statistics showed the number of people moving to the UK from EU countries was the lowest it has been for nearly four years in 2017.

"We've been struggling to get new players coming in for the past two to three years," Redon told BBC Sport.

"We believe a lot of that is due to the uncertainty around the economic situation of England and more importantly the negative impact Brexit may have.

"Traditionally we used to field players who would come to London for work in finance. Most of them used to stay for many, many years. Today, the attractiveness of London and the UK has dropped."

'I've seen clubs disappearing'

Redon stresses that his team have never sought "only French players", although "traditionally around 50% of our players are French".

He fears London French and other "smaller clubs" are being threatened by larger, wealthier rivals in the leagues above.

"Sadly, I've seen clubs disappearing for a couple of years because they just can't field players," Redon said. "There are big clubs next to us who have six, seven teams who all want to compete in leagues.

"Well, if big clubs start to field one team for every league level, you will have leagues filled only by Premiership or Championship clubs.

"The essence of rugby is amateurs to start with. Those amateurs are going to watch rugby in Twickenham, they are what rugby is about.

"It's not only about London French, but we are really under the radar and struggling because of the economic situation, the uncertainty of Brexit and the fact France is one of the closest neighbours to the UK - we feel this impact 100%."

The RFU says it has "been working hard with London French, as we do with many clubs across the country".

The governing body told BBC Sport: "We are always looking at ways to retain players within rugby, as well as attracting newcomers to the sport.

"This has been done via a number of programmes such as O2 Touch, XRugby7s and Inner Warrior. We are pleased to have seen an increase in the number of teams playing rugby in recent years, and our commitment to helping clubs across the country remains a key priority."

Government departments were asked for comment but did not respond.