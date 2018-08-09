Shaun Edwards: Wigan will 'benefit greatly' from Wales experience, says Davies

Shaun Edwards has a legendary status with the cherry and whites

Former dual-code international Jonathan Davies says Wigan Warriors will "benefit greatly" from what Shaun Edwards has learned in the union game.

Edwards has been part of Warren Gatland's Wales coaching set-up for 10 years, but will leave after the Rugby World Cup to take up the head coach role of the Super League club.

"Everywhere he's been he's been successful," said rugby pundit Davies.

"He's got attitude, experience. He has respect and a steely determination."

Edwards spent 14 years playing for Wigan and won every available honour before retiring from playing in 2000.

He was assistant coach and head coach at Wasps before taking up his role with Wales in 2008, helping them win two Grand Slams and a Six Nations title.

But he will follow Gatland in leaving Wales after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Jonathan Davies playing for Warrington in 1995

Despite it being 18 years since Edwards last worked in professional rugby league, Davies said it was not something he would have turned his back on.

"Believe it or not, you don't just walk away from it. You watch it, you listen," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"He would have kept an eye on Wigan because that's his home town. He loves supporting them and watching them with interest.

"It'll be very interesting to see how he approaches it with the knowledge he's acquired from the union game."

Davies said it was important for "continuity" that Edwards fulfilled his commitment to Wales with the World Cup looming. He had previously been linked to the England defence and Harlequins head coach roles.

"It's great for Wales that he'll stay until after the World Cup. He's been a fantastic coach," he said. "Then they'll regroup and Shaun Edwards will go back to his roots."