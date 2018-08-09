Pedro Bettencourt: Newcastle Falcons sign Portugal international centre

Pedro Bettencourt, who has also played sevens rugby for Portugal, is the eighth new player to join Newcastle this summer

Newcastle have signed Portugal centre Pedro Bettencourt from French second-tier side Carcassonne.

The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances for his country having spent two seasons in the academy of leading Top 14 club Clermont Auvergne.

"He is a player who ticks all the boxes in terms of what we want from an outside centre," director of rugby Dean Richards told the club website.

"We look forward to seeing the impact he can make."

Newcastle have not disclosed the length of Bettencourt's contract at Kingston Park.