Brett Beukeboom: Cornish Pirates appoint Canada forward as new captain

Brett Beukeboom
Brett Beukeboom has scored four tries for the Cornish Pirates

Cornish Pirates have named Canada forward Brett Beukeboom as captain.

The 27-year-old, who has won 31 international caps and played at the last World Cup, has been a Pirate since moving from Plymouth Albion in 2015.

He succeeds Chris Morgan, who stepped down as skipper this summer after being appointed as a player-coach of the Championship side.

Meanwhile, the Pirates have signed 24-year-old prop forward Tom Concu, on a one-year contract from Caldy.

