Newcastle Falcons: USA prop Paul Mullen joins for first four months of season
- From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle Falcons have signed USA international prop Paul Mullen for the first four months of the season.
The 26-year-old was part of Munster's under-20s squad before relocating to the USA to further his studies.
Irish-born Mullen made his USA debut last summer and started in wins against Canada, Scotland and Russia.
"Paul's presence will further bolster our front-row resources as we bid to improve on last season," Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards said.