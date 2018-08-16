Justin Tipuric: Wales flanker appointed new Ospreys captain

Justin Tipuric takes over the captaincy from Alun Wyn Jones who has held the role since 2010

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric will take over the Ospreys captaincy from Alun Wyn Jones for the new season.

Wales captain Jones steps down after a record 115 appearances and eight seasons as Ospreys skipper.

The 29-year-old British and Irish Lion Tipuric is no stranger to the armband having led the region on 27 occasions in the last seven years.

"An Osprey through and through, Justin is the right man for the job," said head coach Allen Clarke.

"Alun Wyn is a proud Osprey who has led the team with great honour from the front since 2010.

"It's important to remember he is still a major player and significant leader within our environment.

"Having discussed the position with him (Jones), it was clear he believed the time was right for the Ospreys to have a fresh voice as captain."

A double Six Nations winner, Tipuric has been capped 57 times by Wales and has been on two Lions tours, making one Test appearance.

"Tips has a wonderful understanding of rugby, with a steely determination and skill set to match," said Clarke.

"He epitomises the past and what we aspire to be again."