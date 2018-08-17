Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half left out of squad for Ulster friendly

Danny Cipriani joined Gloucester after his contract with Wasps came to an end

Fly-half Danny Cipriani has not been included in Gloucester's squad for their pre-season friendly against Pro14 side Ulster on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was fined on Thursday after pleading guilty to assault and resisting arrest following an incident in a Jersey nightclub the previous day.

Cipriani was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to a woman police officer.

The England international was not named in Gloucester's 31-man squad for their trip to the Kingspan Stadium.

Cipriani, who joined Gloucester from Wasps this summer, later tweeted he was "truly sorry... most importantly [to] the police" and was "mortified" by his actions.

The Premiership side kick off their 2018-19 league campaign at home against Northampton on Saturday, 1 September.