Glasgow Warriors name Callum Gibbins & Ryan Wilson co-captains

Back-rows Callum Gibbins and Ryan Wilson will co-captain Glasgow Warriors this season.

Scotland cap Wilson, 29, led Glasgow last term in Dave Rennie's first campaign at the helm.

New Zealander Gibbins, also 29, was one of Rennie's first signings, and led Warriors when Wilson was absent through injury or international duty.

"They work really well together and we have a big squad of 50 players, which is a lot to manage," Rennie said.

"They have complimentary skills, are both very passionate about this club and are hugely respected by all."

Wilson, who signed a new two-year contract in April has made 140 Glasgow appearances in eight years at the club and won 37 caps.

Gibbins joined Warriors from the Hurricanes, whom he helped reach the Super Rugby semi-finals in 2017.

The flanker enjoyed an impressive debut season, scoring six tries in 15 outings, and was one of three Glasgow players nominated for last season's Pro14 dream team.

Colleagues Zander Fagerson, a tight-head prop, and centre Nick Grigg were also put forward, as were Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally and full-back Blair Kinghorn.

Glasgow begin their league campaign away to Connacht on 1 September and start their Heineken Champions Cup challenge a month later, when Saracens visit Scotstoun on 14 October.