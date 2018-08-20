Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fine England fly-half £2,000 after nightclub incident

Danny Cipriani joined Gloucester from Wasps in May and has made 16 appearances for England

England fly-half Danny Cipriani has been fined £2,000 by his club Gloucester over a nightclub incident in Jersey.

The 30-year-old had already been fined £2,000 by magistrates after pleading guilty to assault and resisting arrest.

And he was charged by the Rugby Football Union on Friday with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game".

Cipriani has also been told by his club to do 10 hours of community service.

A Gloucester Rugby statement described Cipriani's transgression as a "minor incident".

It added: "While Danny is very apologetic for his actions, we do not believe he is guilty of bringing the game into disrepute and he will continue to get our full support."

More to follow.