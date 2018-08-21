Chris Ashton: Sale Sharks winger to face disciplinary panel on Thursday

Chris Ashton has scored 19 tries in 39 games for England

England and Sale winger Chris Ashton will face a disciplinary panel on Thursday after he was cited for a tip tackle made in a pre-season friendly.

It was initially reported that Ashton had punched Castres' Rory Kockott but new video footage shows a dangerous lift of his opponent.

He could miss the opening five matches of the Premiership season, with bans for such tackles starting at six weeks.

The red card came in his second game for Sale following a summer move.

The former Saracens winger moved to the AJ Bell Stadium from French club Toulon in July.

His move back to the English game prompted an immediate recall to coach Eddie Jones' national set-up for a three-day camp last month following a four-year absence from international rugby.

He was part of the Australian's first England squad in 2016, before serving bans for biting and eye gouging.

Sale begin their league season on 1 September against Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop.

The Sharks could also be without Romania prop Alexandru Tarus, who was also shown a red card in the second half of their pre-season match against Castres and cited for dangerous play at the ruck.