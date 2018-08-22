Ulster Rugby: Stuart McCloskey signs new deal with province

McCloskey has scored 89 points so far in his Ulster career

Ulster and Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey will remain at the Kingspan Stadium until at least 2022 having signed a three-year contract extension with the province.

Since making his debut in 2014, the Bangor native has scored 14 tries in 82 appearances.

McCloskey most recently represented his country against Fiji during last year's autumn internationals.

Ulster begin the new season at home to Scarlets on 1 September.

The province have a new look in terms of both playing and coaching personnel and are seeking to bounce back from a disappointing 2017-18 season in which they secured European qualification through a play-off.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how things come together for us as we aim to bounce back to where we belong," said McCloskey, who was first capped by Ireland during the 2016 Six Nations.

"Hopefully the supporters can buy into that as well and we can reward their loyalty."

With centre Luke Marshall set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, McCloskey's experience will be important for Ulster's young side.