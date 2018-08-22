Leon Brown: Wales prop returns for the Dragons

Leon Brown has won three caps for Wales

Wales prop Leon Brown is back for the Dragons final pre-season match against Gloucester on Thursday after an injury-affected season.

Brown was out for three months having suffered concussion against New Zealand for Wales in November 2017.

The tight head then suffered a ruptured ligament in his toe in March 2018 which forced him out of Wales' summer tour.

England outside-half Danny Cirpriani is named in the Gloucester starting side for the match at Kingsholm.

Cipriani has been fined £2,000 by his club Gloucester after a nightclub incident in Jersey last week. The 30-year-old had already been fined £2,000 by magistrates after admitting common assault and resisting arrest.

Wales hooker Richard Hibbard starts against his former club, while Wales international Elliot Dee is named among the replacements.

Captain Cory Hill makes his first appearance of the season in the second-row alongside new Samoa international signing Brandon Nansen.