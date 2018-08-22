Danny Cipriani: England and Gloucester fly-half not sanctioned by RFU

Cipriani was recalled by England for the Test series against South Africa in June, after three years out of the squad

England and Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani will face no punishment from the Rugby Football Union after a nightclub incident in Jersey.

On Friday, Cipriani was charged with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game".

An RFU misconduct hearing took place in Bristol on Wednesday, and the charge was upheld by the governing body.

"Mr Cipriani is expected to behave in line with the core values of the game," said panel chair Gareth Graham.

"That includes respect and discipline."

He had already been fined £2,000 by both magistrates and his club.

The former Wasps and Sale back pleaded guilty to common assault and resisting arrest following the incident outside a nightclub during a pre-season tour in Jersey.

"By his guilty plea before the criminal court, Mr Cipriani accepts that he behaved in a way that, in the panel's view, fell below the standard of behaviour expected of a rugby player," Graham added.

"The panel were supported in reaching that decision by Gloucester Rugby's own internal disciplinary hearing finding that his behaviour fell below the standard that the club expects.

"Mr Cipriani is a role model and by committing an act of common assault and by resisting arrest, the panel find his actions are prejudicial to the interests of the game.

"The panel do not agree that this is a 'minor' incident or 'trivial'."

The Rugby Players' Association said earlier this week it was "surprised" to learn the RFU had charged Cipriani, as they considered it an internal club matter.

Cipriani, who moved to Kingsholm in the summer, was fined £2,000 after pleading guilty to the charges and has also been fined the same amount by his club and ordered to do 10 hours community service.

Gloucester CEO Stephen Vaughan said: "Whilst disappointed at the verdict, we accept the decision of the panel, particularly concerning the way Gloucester Rugby have handled the matter. We believe that the panel's decision not to impose any additional penalty endorses our approach.

"We now look forward to the start of the season and putting this incident behind us."