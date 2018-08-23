Chris Ashton: England & Sale Sharks wing handed seven-week ban for tip tackle

Chris Ashton has not played for England since 2014

England wing Chris Ashton has been banned for seven weeks after his red card for a tip tackle in Sale Sharks' pre-season friendly against Castres.

The 31-year-old did not accept the charge for the tackle on Castres scrum-half Rory Kockott, but was found guilty by the independent panel process.

Ashton, who joined Sale from Toulon this summer, will miss the first six rounds of the Premiership campaign.

He was named in an England squad for the first time since 2016 on 2 August.

England head coach Eddie Jones will select a further training squad in late September, a period which overlaps the suspension, although he will be available as there are no matches in that spell.

Ashton was given an extra week on top of the usual six-week penalty for his "poor disciplinary record".

His previous suspensions include a 13-week ban for biting and a 10-week suspension for eye gouging, both of which occurred while at Saracens.

"It is an important principle of rugby regulation to prevent injury to others," said independent panel chair Richard Whittam QC.

"Provocation is not a defence to foul play and lifting a player and dropping that player such that his head makes contact with the ground has the potential to cause serious injury.

"While in this case the panel accepts no injury was caused, it still amounted to foul play that clearly met the red card threshold."

The former Northampton three-quarter's first appearance for his club side could come in the European Challenge Cup against French Top 14 side Perpignan on 12 October.