Scott Wilson: Newcastle Falcons prop retires through neck injury aged 24

Scott Wilson was taken off during Newcastle's defeat by Exeter

Newcastle Falcons prop Scott Wilson has been forced to retire from rugby at the age of 24 because of a neck injury.

Wilson suffered the injury in Falcons' Premiership semi-final loss to Exeter in May and has been told to retire by a doctor.

He made 80 appearances for Newcastle after coming through their academy and was 18 when he made his debut.

"It's an enormous shame for him to have to retire at such a young age," said director of rugby Dean Richards.

"But there is a bigger picture to consider from Scott's point of view in regards to his long-term wellbeing. It wasn't an easy moment when he broke the news to the rest of the squad."

Wilson joined Newcastle at the age of 15, helping them gain promotion from the Championship in 2012-13.

He played for the second-string England Saxons side before helping Falcons reach the Premiership play-offs for the first time last season.

"I've been playing rugby since I was six and my dream was always to play for Newcastle Falcons," Wilson told the club website.

"I have now been told by the doctor that I have to retire, which is obviously a huge blow.

"One thing I do know is that I'll always be a Newcastle Falcons fan, and I'll be here in the stands at Kingston Park cheering on the lads like I used to do when I was a kid."