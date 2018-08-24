Chris Ashton: Uncertainty over ban dates for England & Sale Sharks wing

Chris Ashton has scored 19 tries in 39 appearances for England

The dates of Chris Ashton's seven-week ban for a dangerous tip-tackle may be changed, which would affect the Sale winger's hopes of an England recall.

The ban issued on Thursday covered a friendly and six Premiership matches.

However it is understood the Rugby Football Union wants clarification from Sale as to whether the club actually do have a pre-season game on Friday.

It is believed a game with Sale FC was on a list submitted by Sharks but it does not appear on either club website.

Additionally, Sale FC played a pre-season game on Thursday night against Stoke.

If the Sharks are unable to prove they are involved in a legitimate fixture, Ashton's ban will instead cover six Premiership matches, and then one Challenge Cup game against Perpignan on 12 October.

That would mean the winger not playing at all before England boss Eddie Jones names his squad for the autumn internationals on 18 October.

Ashton contested the charge of a dangerous tackle at the hearing, and argued strongly he was provoked in the incident with Castres scrum-half Rory Kockott.

His director of rugby at Sale, Steve Diamond, has defended Ashton and says the player was acting in self-defence.

However the independent chairman of the panel, Richard Whittam QC, judged that provocation was not a defence to foul play, and issued Ashton with the seven-week suspension, which was extended from six weeks because of his poor disciplinary record.