Win over Newcastle boosts Edinburgh head coach Cockerill for Champions Cup

Richard Cockerill's side open the Pro14 with away matches against Ospreys and Ulster

Richard Cockerill was encouraged by victory over future Champions Cup opponents Newcastle and says Edinburgh should not be taken "lightly".

Cockerill's side beat Falcons 23-13 on Friday with Matt Scott and Jamie Farndale scoring tries.

Edinburgh had lost to Bath last weekend and open their Pro14 campaign away to Ospreys on Friday then play Ulster.

"I thought we were probably good for our win," Cockerill told Edinburgh's website.

"We need to keep building belief in what we are doing and that we are good enough to compete with teams that are in the Champions Cup," said Cockerill. "Newcastle finished fourth in the league - they put out a good side tonight.

"We made some errors, we put ourselves under pressure and we've got to do a lot of things better - but it's a really good building block for us. Our mentality is fantastic: team spirit, effort, and we wanted to keep them away from our goal line, which was really good. Hopefully nobody will take us lightly and we just keep cracking on and doing what we do."

Having reached the Pro14 play-off quarter-finals last season, Edinburgh are again in Conference B with Benetton, Dragons, Leinster, Ospreys, Scarlets, Southern Kings and Ulster and will meet Newcastle, Montpellier and Toulon in Champions Cup Pool 5.

"We are happy with where we are at - it doesn't count for much, but it's a positive going into next week," added Cockerill. "We're not getting too ahead of ourselves. There's some other guys to come into the team as well.

"I thought Luke Hamilton was really good. I thought Fraser McKenzie making his comeback did a really good job. I thought Matt Scott showed up well again - but across the board, as a team, we looked very united.

"We were really solid and combative last week and today physically we were very good - ball in hand we created some really good opportunities."