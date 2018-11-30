Pro14: Dragons v Leinster (Sat)

Aaron Wainwright made his Wales debut on tour as they beat Argentina in June, 2018

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Leinster Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Sat, 1 Dec Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport app and website

Back-rower Ross Moriarty is over a head blow suffered for Wales as they beat South Africa last weekend, and is in the Dragons squad to host Leinster in the Pro14 on Saturday.

But Moriarty is on the bench with his Wales colleague Aaron Wainwright at flanker, Dragons' only starting change.

Three more of Dragons' current Wales squad men, Elliott Dee, Cory Hill and Leon Brown are also on the bench.

Australia lock Scott Fardy will captain an inexperienced Leinster side.

The Irish province are without front-line players such as Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong and Rob Kearney, but recently capped fly-half Ross Byrne is named to start and tight-head prop Andrew Porter is among the replacements.

Leinster flanker Scott Penny has retained his place following his try-scoring debut for the province against Ospreys, while academy scrum-half Paddy Patterson could make his senior debut from the bench.

All 23 players in Dragons boss Bernard Jackman's squad are Wales-qualified.

He hopes to see his side build on their 18-12 win over Edinburgh last weekend, their third win of the campaign that put them second from bottom in Conference B.

In the same round, reigning champions Leinster, who top the Conference B table, hammered Ospreys 52-7.

Jackman said: "When Leinster hit top form they can be devastating, as we saw when they beat Wasps in Europe and last week against Ospreys.

"When we played them in round three, we played 25 minutes with 14 men and it was difficult.

"Our discipline has to be spot on and the improvement with our defence needs to continue.

"It will be tested under the most extreme circumstances and we have to be ready."

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Jared Rosser, Tyler Morgan, Jarryd Sage, Hallam Amos; Jason Tovey, Rhodri Williams; Ryan Bevington, Richard Hibbard (capt), Lloyd Fairbrother, Rynard Landman, Lewis Evans, Harrison Keddie, Aaron Wainwright, Ollie Griffiths.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Aaron Jarvis, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Ross Moriarty, Tavis Knoyle, Arwel Robson, Adam Warren.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Adam Byrne, Jimmy O'Brien, Conor O'Brien, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Ed Byrne, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy (capt), Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Peter Dooley, Andrew Porter, Mick Kearney, Max Deegan, Paddy Patterson, Ciaran Frawley, Tom Daly.

Referee: Lloyd Linton (Scotland)

Assistant referees: Sam Grove-White (Scotland), Dewi Phillips (Wales)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WRU)

