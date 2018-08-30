Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Leinster (Fri)

Cardiff Blues are the first senior team Australian John Mulvihill has taken charge of

Guinness Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Leinster Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Fri, 31 August Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website

Ellis Jenkins returns to captain Cardiff Blues in Friday's Pro14 opener at home to Leinster.

The flanker, who also led Wales on the summer tour, comes straight back into competitive action alongside Rey Lee-Lo, Kristian Dacey and Nick Williams.

Summer recruits Jason Harries, Rory Thornton and Dmitri Arhip all make their competitive debuts.

Australian international Joe Tomane will earn his first Leinster cap at inside centre.

"It is a great way for us to kick-off the season," Blues head coach John Mulvihill said.

"The European Challenge Cup champions against the Pro14 and Champions Cup winners. It promises to be an awesome occasion in Cardiff and we cannot wait to get started."

Tomane made the switch to Dublin from Montpellier in June, having joined the Top 14 side in 2016.

The versatile back has made 17 appearances for the Wallabies.

Caelan Doris makes his first start for the Pro14 champions in the back row where he will be partnered by Josh Murphy and captain Rhys Ruddock.

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; J Harries, W Halaholo, R Lee-Lo, O Lane; J Evans, L Williams; B Thyer, K Dacey, D Arhip, S Davies, R Thornton, J Turnbull, E Jenkins (capt), N Williams.

Replacements: R Gill, E Lewis, S Andrews, G Earle, O Robinson, T Williams, S Shingler, G Smith.

Leinster: D Kearney; A Byrne, R O'Loughlin, J Tomane, B Daly; R Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, J Tracy, M Bent. R Moloney, S Fardy, J Murphy, R Ruddock, C Doris.

Replacements: B Byrne, E Byrne, A Porter, M Kearney, M Deegan, J Gibson-Park, N Reid, F McFadden.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)

Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse (WRU). Gwyn Morris (WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.