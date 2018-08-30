Pro14: Ospreys v Edinburgh Rugby (Fri)

From the section

Flankler Justin Tipuric will lead the Ospreys this season

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Edinburgh Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Friday, 31 August Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Scotland MW, score updates on BBC Radio Wales

Wales trio George North, Scott Williams and Aled Davies will make their competitive Ospreys debuts in Friday's opening Pro14 game against Edinburgh.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones starts at the Liberty Stadium after not being involved in the pre-season matches.

Jones partners Wales team-mate Bradley Davies at lock in a strong Ospreys XV.

New captain Justin Tipuric leads the side, while Luke Price is preferred at outside-half to Sam Davies who is named on the replacements bench.

Edinburgh travel to Swansea searching for their first win at the Liberty Stadium since 2009.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; George North, Scott Williams, Owen Watkin, Hanno Dirksen; Luke Price, Aled Davies; Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate (capt), Justin Tipuric, James King

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Rhodri Jones, Alex Jeffries, Adam Beard, Sam Cross, Tom Habberfield, Sam Davies, Joe Thomas.

Edinburgh Rugby: tbc

Replacements: tbc

Referee: John Lacey (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Sean Gallagher (IRFU), Wayne Davies (WRU)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WRU)

