George North: Wales wing says hunger is back after Ospreys move

George North joined Northampton from the Scarlets in 2013

British and Irish Lions wing George North says his hunger for rugby has returned following his return to Wales.

North has signed a National Dual Contract with the Welsh Rugby Union and moved to the Ospreys following a five-year spell with Northampton.

The 26-year-old was given a two-month break after appearing in all three summer Tests for Wales on tour.

"It was time for a change to get the best out of me and mix it up," said North.

The wing says he has not had a break since he announced himself onto the Test scene in November 2010 as an 18-year-old, scoring two tries on his international debut against South Africa.

It is sometimes hard to forget North is only 26, after he burst onto the scene as a teenager. He has since won 76 caps for Wales with three more for the Lions.

So is this a career reset?

"That's probably too strong a word, I don't think my last years have been that bad," said North.

"It's nice to back in Wales. It's been good, everything is more on one page.

"I had eight weeks off during the summer. Mentally I needed it more than anything because it's been a long, old slog since I started rugby when I was 18.

"To get my first proper break before starting pre-season gave me a chance to refocus again, get back to what I know I can be."

The Ospreys and Wales need North fit and firing, with the wing having scored 33 tries for his country and two more for the Lions.

"I am fortunate to play rugby and love it," said North. "Sometimes though when you are always on the go, you can lose your way and understanding to why you play.

"That time off in the summer gave me that chance, take a step back, and hopefully do something special with the Ospreys this season.

"I spoke to Allen Clarke (Ospreys head coach) at length, telling him where I was and where I want to be."

Riding with Geraint

Geraint Thomas was welcomed home by thousands of fans in Cardiff in August as he celebrated his 2018 Tour de France win

North says the break allowed him to focus on life away from rugby with part of his pursuits including a testing bike ride with Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.

"There was one point where he was talking to me and texting as well when he was riding uphill," recalled North, whose fiancé Becky James is a former Great Britain cycling star.

"I thought he was taking the mickey! Things like that have been has been nice. It has been the first time the break allowed me to properly switch off.

"I have been able to prat around, chasing yellow jerseys up hills and play on bikes.

"Also I have been able to see family and go to three weddings this summer, something I have never been able to do."

Life-changing injury

While rugby was out of his mind this summer, the plight of close friend and Northampton team-mate Rob Horne was not.

The Australian back suffered life-changing nerve damage to his right arm during Northampton's Premiership match in April 2018 at Leicester.

Horne suffered an avulsion of his brachial plexus, effectively ripping from his spinal cord the clutch of five nerves that control his shoulder, arm and hand.

Rob Horne played just one season for Northampton before being forced to retire

"It makes you re-evaluate what you want to do, how you want to do it and play knowing any game can be your last," said North.

"I got close to Rob last season. As a man, I don't think you will get any better in the world. He is very loyal and a warrior.

"To see someone struck down like that playing some unbelievable rugby is devastating. To see it first hand and experience it with him, not the whole impact, is sad.

"The support the boys at Northampton have shown and the rugby community is amazing.

"Rob is a proud man and even he said he was taken aback by the amount of support he has had."

Ospreys ambitions

North has had his own share of injuries but has arrived at Ospreys fit and raring to go, with an impressive pre-season showing in the defeat against Saracens last week.

The Lions wing initially signed a WRU dual contract without deciding on a team, before opting for the Ospreys despite the region struggling last season.

"There were a number of reasons," said North, who came to prominence playing for Scarlets.

"One was historical. I broke through when the 'Fab Four' were playing for the Ospreys: Mike Phillips, Shane Williams, Lee Byrne and James Hook.

"As a young boy looking at that it was something, I thought it was amazing and to be a part of that would be huge."

New Ospreys team-mates George North and Scott Williams have played together before for Wales and Scarlets

Ospreys have lost Wales and Lions half-backs Rhys Webb and Dan Biggar, but have attracted international duo Scott Williams and Aled Davies from Scarlets.

That trio should make their competitive debuts against Edinburgh in the Pro14 opener on Friday evening at the Liberty Stadium.

"If you look at the squad it is great and who we have brought in and signed is only going to strengthen that team," said North.

"The potential is there. Last season is what it is, we went through a similar thing at Northampton.

"There were glimpses towards the end of last season and what we have promised in pre-season is exciting."