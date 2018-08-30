Premiership: Bristol Bears v Bath

Jamie Roberts begins life at Bath with a derby encounter against Premiership newboys Bristol Bears

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 31 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Bristol plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newly-rebranded Bristol Bears return to the Premiership with a home game against West Country rivals Bath.

Australia back-rower George Smith and ex-All Blacks prop John Afoa are among the new arrivals included in Pat Lam's squad for the season opener.

Wales international Jamie Roberts gets a taste of derby atmosphere in his first Bath appearance following his move from Harlequins this summer.

He partners Jackson Willison, who has arrived from Worcester, in the centres.

The Bears - the product of an off-season rebranding - are bidding to escape the cycle of yo-yoing between the top flight and the Championship following their promotion last term.

They have spent big under Lam to bring in former Wallaby Smith, unavailable All Black Charles Piutau and powerful prop Afoa.

Bath have also made significant signings in a bid to improve on last season's sixth place, with Roberts and Willison signed to add striking power to their backline, as well as London Irish winger Joe Cokanasiga.

Bristol: Daniels; Morahan, Hurrell, Pisi, Leiua; Madigan, Stirzaker; Thomas, Thacker, Afoa, Holmes, Vui, Luatua (capt), Smith, Crane.

Replacements: Malton, Woolmore, Armstrong, Latta, Lam, Uren, Sheedy, Edwards.

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Willison, Roberts, Cokanasiga; Priestland, Cook; Catt, Walker, Thomas, Attwood, Garvey (capt), Mercer, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Dunn, Vaughan, Perenise, Stooke, Louw, Green, Burns, Brew.