Premiership: Gloucester v Northampton Saints

Danny Cipriani joined Gloucester after the expiry of his contract with Wasps

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 1 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Danny Cipriani will make his Gloucester debut against Northampton, two-and-a-half weeks after pleading guilty to common assault at a Jersey nightclub.

The England fly-half, who was fined £2,000 by a Jersey court and the same amount by his club, as well as being reprimanded by the RFU, lines up alongside fellow debutant Matt Banahan.

Chris Boyd has named four new faces in his first game in charge of Saints.

Dan Biggar, James Haskell, Ben Franks and James Fish all make their debuts.

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Trinder, Twelvetrees, Banahan; Cipriani, Braley; Rapava Ruskin, Hanson, Balmain, Slater (capt), Galarza; Ackermann, Ludlow, Morgan

Replacements: Marais, Hohneck, Knight, Clarke, Polledri, Vellacott, Hudson, Williams

Northampton: Tuala; Tuitavake, Burrell, Francis, Collins; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (co-captain), Fish, Franks, Ribbans, Lawes, Haskell, Brüssow, Harrison

Replacements: Hartley (co-captain), van Wyk, Painter, Ratuniyarawa, Ludlam, Mitchell, Grayson, Pisi