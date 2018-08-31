Premiership: Harlequins v Sale Sharks

England full-back Mike Brown will make his 299th appearance for Harlequins

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 1 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Chris Robshaw captains a Harlequins side which includes eight internationals as Paul Gustard oversees his first game as head of rugby.

New signings Nathan Earle, Ben Tapuai and Ben Symons all start, while Paul Lasike is among the replacements.

Jono Ross captains a Sale side which features both the Curry and James brothers, along with a Sharks debut for lock James Phillips.

Wing Marland Yarde will face Quins for the first time since leaving in 2017.

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Marchant, Tapuai, Morris; Smith, Care; Marler, Elia, Collier, Symons, Lamb, Robshaw (capt), Wallace, Bothma.

Replacements: Crumpton, Lambert, Swainston, Glynn, Chisholm, Mulchrone, Lang, Lasike.

Sale: McGuigan; Solomona, S James, L James, Yarde; MacGinty, Cliff; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Phillips, T Curry, B Curry, Ross (capt).

Replacements: Neild, Tarus, Jones, Beaumont, Strauss, Warr, Jennings, Odogwu.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.