Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers

Gareth Steenson will start his 11th season as an Exeter Chiefs player as he vies for the fly-half berth with Joe Simmonds

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 1 September Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter are without summer signing Alex Cuthbert and England's Jack Nowell for their opening game of the season.

Both Lions wingers have yet to recover from surgery, so Argentina's Santiago Cordero starts out wide and veteran Gareth Steenson is preferred at fly-half to Joe Simmonds.

David Denton is one of five Leicester signings in line to make their debuts.

He and Will Spencer start, while David Feao, Gaston Cortes and centre Kyle Eastmond are among the replacements.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Exeter head coach Ali Hepher told BBC Sport:

"We've started to implement a few little tweaks here and there. We're not going to rip everything up, there's no point in that, so we're adding really to what we've built on over the last few years.

"We're continually evolving really and trying to develop little bits to our game.

"Leicester have a massive history, they'll definitely be wanting to pick up and improve from last year so it's a great challenge straight off the bat."

Exeter: Dollman; Cordero, Whitten, Devoto, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Francis, Atkins, Skinner, Armand, Kvesic, Simmonds

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Holmes, Williams, Salmon, Lonsdale, Townsend, Simmonds, Slade

Leicester: Veainu; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Toomua, May; Ford, Youngs; Bateman, Youngs (capt), Cole, Fitzgerald, Spencer, Denton, O'Connor, Kalamafoni

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Feao, Cortes, Wells, Williams, Harrison, Eastmond, Olowofela