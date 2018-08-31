Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Saracens

David Strettle scored 35 tries in 96 Premiership appearances for Saracens between 2010 and 2015 before leaving for French side Clermont Auvergne

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Sunday, 2 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Winger Adam Radwan is given his first Premiership start for Newcastle after impressing in pre-season.

Samoa prop Logovi'i Mulipola makes his debut and hooker George McGuigan begins his second spell with the Falcons after both arrived from Leicester.

David Strettle will make his second Saracens debut, having last featured for the north London club in the 2015 Premiership final win over Bath.

Sarries make five changes from the XV which beat Exeter in May's final.

Will Skelton starts at lock, while flankers Michael Rhodes and Ben Earl and England scrum-half Ben Spencer return to the side.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Radwan; Flood, Takulua; Mavinga, McGuigan, Mulipola, Green, Witty, Wilson, Welch (capt), Chick.

Replacements: Socino, Brocklebank, Payne, Cavubati, Graham, Stuart, Hodgson, Tait.

Saracens: Goode; Strettle, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Maitland; Farrell, Spencer; Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Skelton, Rhodes, Earl, Wray.

Replacements: Tolofua, Barrington, Figallo, Isiekwe, Vailanu, Wigglesworth, Tompkins, Lewington.

Referee: Ian Tempest.