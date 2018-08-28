England will attempt to replicate their World Cup travel schedule for their autumn internationals

England held a pre-season training camp in Teddington earlier this month

England will attempt to replicate their World Cup schedule by flying back from Portugal just 48 hours before the first autumn international at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones' squad will train in the Algarve for a week, returning to England on the Thursday before facing South Africa on Saturday, 3 November.

England usually spend the week of their home Tests at their base in Bagshot, Surrey.

But Jones wants his side to match the travel conditions in Japan next year.

England's first two matches of the World Cup - against Tonga and the USA in September 2019 - take place four days apart in Sapporo and Kobe, a distance of 1,000km - needing a two-hour flight.

They then have a nine-day break before their third game against Argentina in Tokyo, before the group finale with France in Yokohama a week later.

As well as having extensive experience of Japan from his time as head coach of their national side, Jones has been there this summer to fine-tune England's preparations.

England also face world champions New Zealand, Japan and Australia this November as they bid to turn around a poor run of results, with just three wins from nine matches in 2018.