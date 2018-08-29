Samu Manoa: Blues will not rush forward's first appearance - Mulvihill

Cardiff Blues forward Samu Manoa has made 21 appearances for United States

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill says he will not rush new signing Samu Manoa's first appearance.

The 33-year-old signed for the Welsh region in July and arrived in South Wales this week after three seasons with French club Toulon.

The powerful forward can play at lock or number eight so brings added versatility to the Cardiff Blues pack.

"What is really important for me as a coach who has brought him in is to make sure he is right go," Mulvihill said.

"I don't want to put him out there and put him out to fail. If you put players out there that aren't 100 percent fit you do them a disservice."

The Australian coach believes the United States forward will be ready for his Blues debut by October's European Champions Cup games.

"We'll get him primed and ready to go for possibly Munster or Cheetahs but definitely leading into the European Cup," added Mulvihill.

"End of June he had a few weeks off because he's had a long season in French rugby."

Mulvihill does have Wales internationals in the region's captain Ellis Jenkins as well as scrum-half Tomos Williams available for selection to face Leinster on Friday.

However Gareth Anscombe, Josh Navidi, Matthew Rees and Gethin Jenkins will not play in the Blues' opening Pro14 match against the double league and European champions.