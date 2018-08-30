Exeter Chiefs aiming to challenge for Premiership title for another season

Exeter lost Premiership finals in 2016 and 2018 either side of winning their first ever title in 2017

Exeter captain Jack Yeandle says he and his team-mates want to ensure the club become perennial title challengers.

The 2017 champions lost May's Premiership final to Saracens having topped the regular-season table for the first time in their history.

"We've had a taste of that success and we've realised what it takes to get there," he told BBC Sport.

"We want it again, it's not just being a one-off thing and hopefully it's not just going to be a short period of it."

The 28-year-old added: "The boys have been here for quite a while and are aware of what it does take to get there and they want more."

Exeter begin their campaign at home to Leicester Tigers on Saturday having made just one signing - Wales and British and Irish Lions winger Alex Cuthbert.

But importantly the club has not lost any of their front-line players from last season, while long-term absentees such as Ollie Devoto and Michele Campagnaro are fit again having missed much of last season.

"It highlights the strength in depth that we have had in the past couple of seasons," added Yeandle.

"In previous seasons if we'd have lost a few players we would have been bringing in people of lesser quality in a way, whereas now we've got a large squad that have played a large amount of game time.

"That's really starting to be one of the main factors behind our success.