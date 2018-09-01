'Unacceptable' Edinburgh 'must get better' after Ospreys defeat - Richard Cockerill

Viliame Mata made more metres than any other forward in Swansea, with 85 from 15 carries

"Unacceptable" Edinburgh "must get better" after losing their opening Pro14 match, says Richard Cockerill.

Edinburgh delivered an error-strewn and frustrating performance as they lost 17-13 to Ospreys in Swansea.

The visitors could have snatched victory in the final minute, but Cockerill said his team "got exactly what we deserved".

"Reality bites a little bit and we've got some work to do," the head coach told BBC Scotland.

"We'd spoken about controlling the ball and building pressure and we just didn't do it. I'm pleased we take a (losing bonus) point away, I'm pleased we've got the minerals to stay in the game.

"If we were 10% more accurate, that's a game we could've won."

Two second-half tries from George North decided the game as Edinburgh failed to take advantage of numerous forays into the Ospreys 22.

After an impressive first season under his stewardship, Cockerill said the jubilant reaction of the home players at full-time showed "where Edinburgh stand now in the pecking order".

"I'm more bothered where we sit after round 21 than round one," he added.

"You saw the reaction of the Ospreys - they win their first game, they're delighted, like it's a cup final.

"We tried hard, we just were inaccurate and we've got to go and have a look at that - we've got eight hours on the bus home, so that'll give us some time to contemplate."