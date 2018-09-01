Welsh Rugby Union: Governing body considers future of dual contracts

Ospreys locks Alun Wyn Jones and Bradley Davies have dual contracts

Welsh Rugby Union Martyn Phillips says the governing body is considering the future of national dual Contracts (NDC).

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton became the first man to sign a dual deal in September 2014.

There are 12 players on NDC's but the concept's future remains uncertain.

When asked whether the WRU is considering scrapping dual contracts, Phillips said: "It's something we are looking at."

Under the current arrangement, the WRU pays 60% of a players' wages and the region provides the rest.

Scarlets have five players on deals in Jonathan Davies, Gareth Davies, Leigh Halfpenny, Jake Ball and Samson Lee, alongside Ospreys quintet Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, George North, Bradley Davies and Scott Baldwin.

Blues and Dragons only have one player each in Gareth Anscombe and Hallam Amos respectively on similar deals.

Phillips says the future of dual contracts were being discussed as part of a new deal being negotiated between the WRU and four Welsh regions.

Now-retired Sam Warburton, seen here after being presented with a cap marking 100 Cardiff Blues appearances, was the first Wales player to sign a national dual contract

"The theory is a player on an NDC gets the best experience in Wales," said Phillips.

"We want to make sure that experience is expanded to more players.

"We are working closely with the regions and want to create the very best environments and experiences for as many players as possible.

"If that means NDC's won't have a role to play, they won't.

"We will be putting the player at the centre of things, building around that.

"I wasn't here when NDC's were put in, but the money is now in one big pot and we are looking at the investment available to all of us.

"The bigger thing with the NDC's is there was an attempt to show how do we make this a better experience for the player. I think largely that's been achieved."

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips was appointed in 2015

Phillips says the announcement of a new deal between WRU and four regions was close with the last long-term deal signed in August 2014.

"We are at the crunch stage," said Phillips.

"We are into the final details, but I would hope in the next four to six weeks we will have a new way of working.

"We are already working like that and are just waiting for the paperwork. We are confident we have a good future together.

"It has probably taken a bit longer than I might have liked, but the relationship is strong on and off the pitch."