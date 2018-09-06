Premiership: Northampton Saints v Harlequins

James Haskell joined Northampton on a one-year deal this summer after leaving Wasps

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Friday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton make two changes to the side which lost at Gloucester last weekend as Ken Pisi starts on the wing.

England flanker James Haskell is named in the back row after injury forced him to withdraw from the trip to Kingsholm.

Harlequins make four changes to the side which beat Sale 51-23 in Paul Gustard's first match as head of rugby.

Ben Glynn, Archie White and James Chisholm make their first starts of the season, while Charlie Walker will play on the wing as Mike Brown drops out.

Saints are aiming to avoid back-to-back defeats at the start of the season for the first time since 2003-04, while the last time Quins began the campaign with successive victories was in 2012-13.

Northampton: Tuala; Pisi, Burrell, Francis, Collins; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (capt), Fish, Franks, Ribbans, Lawes, Haskell, Brussow, Harrison.

Replacements: Hartley, van Wyk, Painter, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Mitchell, Symons, Mallinder.

Harlequins: Morris; Walker, Marchant, Tapuai, Earle; Smith, Care; Marler, Elia, Collier, Symons, Glynn, White, Robshaw (capt), Chisholm.

Replacements: Crumpton, Lambert, Swainston, South, Bothma, Mulchrone, Lang, Lasike.

Referee: Tom Foley.