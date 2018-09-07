Premiership: Bath v Gloucester

Bath's Freddie Burns will start at fly-half against his former side

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 8 September Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bath make three changes to their side as they welcome Gloucester for their Premiership fixture on Saturday.

Freddie Burns, Tom Dunn and Max Green all come into the starting XV as they look to bounce back from their 17-10 defeat by Bristol Bears.

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann names an unchanged side for their trip to the Recreation Ground.

They will look to make it two wins from two in the Premiership after opening with a 27-16 victory over Northampton.

Bath: Catt, Dunn, Thomas, Attwood, Garvey, Mercer, Underhill, Faletau, Green, Burns, Cokanasiga, Roberts, Willison, Rokoduguni, Homer.

Replacements: Walker, van Rooyen, Perenise, Stooke, Ellis, Cook, Priestland, Brew.

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Trinder, Twelvetrees, Banahan; Cipriani, Braley; Rapava Ruskin, Hanson, Balmain, Slater (capt), Galarza; Ackermann, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Marais, Hohneck, Knight, Clarke, Polledri, Vellacott, Hudson, Williams.

Referee: Luke Pearce.