Premiership: Sale Sharks v Worcester Warriors

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 9 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks boss Steve Diamond has made two changes to their starting line-up as they face Worcester Warriors on Sunday.

Josh Beaumont returns to the starting XV at back row while Mark Jennings comes into the side at inside centre.

Josh Adams will make his 50th appearance for Worcester when they travel to the AJ Bell Stadium.

Warriors boss Alan Solomons makes three changes as Jonny Arr, Pierce Phillips and Marco Mama all start.

Warriors won just twice on the road last season - but both were big scalps, at Leicester in November and at then reigning champions Exeter in February.

Sale have lost only one of their last nine Premiership meetings with Worcester, who have not won on Sharks soil in any competition since a 17-9 win at Edgeley Park in November 2008.

Sale: McGuigan; Solomona, James, Jennings, Yarde; MacGinty, Cliff; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Phillips, Ross (capt), Curry, Beaumont.

Replacements: Neild, Tarus, Jones, Nott, Strauss, Warr, James, Odogwu.

Worcester: Pennell, Heem, Venter, Mills, Adams, Weir, Arr, Black, Annett, Schonert, Phillips, Barry, Mama, Lewis ,van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Taufete'e, Bower, Kerrod, Kitchener, Faosiliva, Heaney, Lance, Beck.

Referee: JP Doyle.