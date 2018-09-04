Geordan Murphy: Leicester Tigers interim boss will get 'every opportunity' for permanent role

Murphy won eight Premiership titles as a Tigers full-back

Geordan Murphy will be given "every opportunity" to remain as Leicester head coach on a permanent basis.

Murphy has been appointed interim boss at Welford Road after the sacking of Matt O'Connor on Monday.

And the club's hierarchy want the former Tigers captain to take on the role full-time.

"There is no intention, unless the wheels completely fall off, to make any further changes," said Leicester chief executive Simon Cohen.

"Every opportunity will be given to Geordan to make the most of the role."

O'Connor was sensationally sacked after just one game of the Premiership season, a 40-6 humbling at the hands of Exeter Chiefs.

"We had a review over the summer ahead of the new season and recommendations were made following that," Cohen added.

"The opportunity was given to the coach and staff to implement these, but it was felt that unfortunately recommendations weren't implemented."

Despite the lack of experience on the staff, there are currently no plans to add to the existing coaching set-up.

Former Leicester second row Brett Deacon will oversee defence, with Mark Bakewell the forwards and Boris Stankovich the scrum, while Murphy will combine the attack with his head coach duties.

It is believed O'Connor's removal will give more freedom to these coaches, who often felt restricted in their roles under the Australian.

The promotion of Murphy, who won eight Premiership titles as a Tigers full-back, has been warmly received by the playing group.

"There is no better bloke to steady the ship. I hope he gets a very, very good crack at it," captain Tom Youngs told BBC Radio 5 live.

"We will get right behind him. He will get help, and I've made it clear to people above that whatever he needs you have to give it to him."