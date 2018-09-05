Saracens duo Juan Figallo and Duncan Taylor set for long spell on the sidelines

Juan Figallo has won 26 international caps for Argentina

Saracens prop Juan Figallo is set to be out of action for four months, while centre Duncan Taylor will be sidelined long term.

Figallo, 30, injured his posterior cruciate ligament in Saracens' victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

Scotland international Taylor, 29, has an anterior cruciate ligament injury and the club say he will "see a specialist to assess the damage".

The Sarries duo both signed new contracts until 2021 back in May.