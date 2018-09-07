Pro14: Scarlets v Leinster (Sat)

Scarlets full-back Lee Halfpenny is currently third in Wales' all-time leading points scorers, behind Neil Jenkins and Stephen Jones

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Leinster Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Saturday, 8 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Scarlets welcome back Wales quartet Leigh Halfpenny, Jake Ball, Samson Lee and Hadleigh Parkes to start for the Pro14 visit of champions Leinster.

It is Ball's first competitive match since dislocating his shoulder for Wales against New Zealand last autumn.

Leinster welcome back Ireland internationals Robbie Henshaw, Jordon Lamour, Cian Healy, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong and Devin Toner.

Rhys Ruddock captains the Leinster team from openside flanker.

Scarlets are missing British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies with a hamstring injury he sustained in the warm-up against Ulster last week.

Halfpenny missed the opening defeat against Ulster with a groin problem, while Parkes has recovered from the broken finger he sustained during Wales' first Test win over Argentina in June.

Prop Lee returns to the pack after suffering a fractured cheekbone during the pre-season friendly against Bath in August, while wing Johnny McNicholl also comes back in after suffering a similar injury.

Outside-half Dan Jones is fit to start after limping off with a hip injury against Ulster but Rhys Patchell misses out following a head injury suffered in Belfast.

Paul Asquith is fit to be named among the replacements with Wales wing Steff Evans left out altogether and forced to play for the Scarlets A side instead this weekend.

"It's a game we've looked forward to, because they are the benchmark, both in this competition and in Europe," said Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac.

"They wiped us off the park in Dublin the first time, we played better the second time but they were still deserved winners.

"It will be a good yardstick for us. We've got disruption within the squad, that's well documented in terms of injures, but they will have disruptions too.

"It's going to be an interesting encounter and a tough game, no matter what team they bring!"

Scarlets: Halfpenny; McNicholl, Fonotia, Parkes, Prydie; D Jones, G Davies, R Evans, Owens (c), Lee, Ball, Cummins, Thomson, J Davies, Macleod.

Replacements; Elias, Price, Kruger, Rawlins, Kennedy, Hidalgo-Clyne, Asquith, Nicholas.

Leinster: Larmour; McFadden, O'Loughlin, Henshaw, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Healy, S Cronin, Furlong, Toner, Nagle, Murphy, Ruddock (c), Conan

Replacements: Tracy, Dooley, Porter, Kearney, Deegan, McGrath, Reid, Tomane.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Touch judges: Dave Sutherland (SRU), Wayne Davies (WRU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)

