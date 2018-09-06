Pro14: Benetton v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Josh Navidi established himself in the Wales back-row in 2017-18

Guinness Pro14: Benetton v Cardiff Blues Venue: Stadio Monigo Date: Saturday, 8 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Wales duo Gareth Anscombe and Josh Navidi will return for Cardiff Blues' Pro14 game at Benetton on Saturday.

Navidi, 27, has not played since injuring a shoulder in the Blues' European Challenge Cup final win against Gloucester in May.

Anscombe, 27, was rested for their opening defeat by Leinster.

Wales back-five forward Seb Davies will miss the Blues' next two matches against Benetton and Zebre, on 15 September, with a knee problem.

"Gareth and Josh will come into the matchday 23 and will be available for the next two games and will bring some great experience," said coach John Mulvihill.

Navidi, who missed Wales summer tour matches against South Africa and Argentina, will return to bolster the visitors, who will remain in Italy for the round round fixture against Zebre.

"Josh is just a freak in the way he carries and keeps going," added Mulvihill.

"He's good in defence and in attack and is a really good team man for us to have and is a spark for us coming off the bench."

Anscombe, who featured at fly-half for Wales during the summer victories over the Springboks and Pumas, is set to play some part at 10 for the Blues in Italy.

The playmaker was utilised mainly at full-back at the end of 2017-18 with Jarrod Evans preferred at fly-half.

"Gareth can play both, but will definitely play at 10 during the trip," said Mulvihill.

"It's important Jarrod gets two games early, but then Gareth will come in and play a few, but it's important they share that load as we have basically got two international 10s."

Benetton: TBC

Cardiff Blues: TBC

Referee: Sean Gallagher (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Stuart Gaffikin (IRFU),Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

TMO: Stefano Penne (FIR)

