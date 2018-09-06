Calum Waters: Harlequins scrum-half joins Jersey Reds on loan

Calum Waters has played once, as a replacement, in the Premiership for Harlequins

Jersey Reds have signed Harlequins scrum-half Calum Waters on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old, who has played four senior games for the Premiership side, comes in as cover after Joel Dudley was forced to retire due to injury.

He has played for England Under-20s and began his career at National Two South side Worthing before joining Quins.

Waters, who scored on his Quins debut in March 2016, could feature at Bedford on Saturday in the Championship.

"It's great to see where the club has come over the last few years, [to the stage] that Harlequins have got confidence in sending one of their talented youngsters over to Jersey so we can continue to develop him," head coach Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.